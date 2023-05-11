Psst, This Latine-Inspired Fragrance Is The Scent Of The Summer

The fragrance of the summer — that iconic one we've all been waiting for — is officially here. Ceremonia, the clean Latine hair care brand, has officially launched its first perfume. Featuring the same signature scent as all its products, Perfume de la Tierra is a woodsy, fresh, and slightly sweet scent that takes you on a "transportive scent experience." And that it does. The fragrance is nostalgic, reminding us of the array of rainforests from all over Latin America and the Caribbean. It's rich in culture, versatile, and absolutely perfect as a signature scent.
Advertisement
"Perfume de La Tierra is a first-of-its-kind clean fragrance, rooted in our soil, packaged in a sustainable yet luxurious experience," Babba Rivera, founder of Ceremonia, said in a press release. Spoiler alert: I bet you can already tell that this Latine, fragrance-obsessed writer is in love with their new perfume, but if you're dying to know all the details of Ceremonia's newest launch, keep on reading.
Translating to "perfume of the Earth," this fragrance features the signature scent of all Ceremonia hair products with notes of bergamot, pink pepper, basil, jasmine petals, peach, ginger, vetiver, tonka bean, and driftwood. Those tonka beans are sustainably harvested by the indigenous people in the southern part of Venezuela, Amazonas, and are considered a lucky charm.
I absolutely love this scent. It's complex and contradictory — woodsy and deep but also fresh, sweet, and light. It's like walking through a rich forest on a spring day after it's just rained. It's nostalgic but serious, full of sweet melancholy — like visiting your home country after immigrating to the States out of necessity, imagining how different your life would have been if only you'd stayed. If you're looking for a scent that fills you with home and reminds you of our rich Latine culture, this is it.
“
It's like walking through a rich forest on a spring day after it's just rained.
”
I'm not the only one who's a fan of Ceremonia's new perfume, IRL shoppers are already commenting and reviewing their hearts off. They call Perfume de la Tierra "the perfect everyday fragrance" and "one of the most unique and delicious fragrances on the market."
Advertisement
I would define this scent as gender-neutral — somewhere in between a perfume and a cologne — and a perfect candidate for anyone's signature fragrance. It's light and sweet enough to work throughout the day, while also being deep and woodsy enough to transition to a night-time scent. The only thing is that I wish it was just a bit stronger so I'd have an easier time smelling it on myself. Don't get me wrong, I hate strong smells (I have a sensitive nose, and I'm susceptible to sensory headaches), but if this scent was just a little bit, just a tiny bit, stronger, it would be absolutely perfect. It lasts on your skin, but it blends in with my natural scent too easily and gets lost unless I get close to my wrist to smell it. That being said, I still think it's well worth the price, and it's officially one of my favorite fragrances I own.
“
This is one of the most unique and delicious fragrances on the market!
Ceremonia Reviewer
”
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.