Psst, This Latine-Inspired Fragrance Is The Scent Of The Summer

I would define this scent as gender-neutral — somewhere in between a perfume and a cologne — and a perfect candidate for anyone's signature fragrance. It's light and sweet enough to work throughout the day, while also being deep and woodsy enough to transition to a night-time scent. The only thing is that I wish it was just a bit stronger so I'd have an easier time smelling it on myself. Don't get me wrong, I hate strong smells (I have a sensitive nose, and I'm susceptible to sensory headaches), but if this scent was just a little bit, just a tiny bit, stronger, it would be absolutely perfect. It lasts on your skin, but it blends in with my natural scent too easily and gets lost unless I get close to my wrist to smell it. That being said, I still think it's well worth the price, and it's officially one of my favorite fragrances I own.