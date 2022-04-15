Ceremonia Just Introduced A Diffuser & Style Refresher — & It’s Just What Our Curls Needed

It also already has fans on the Most Wanted team. "Ceremonia’s Acai Style Refresher is an afro’s dream. I now use it as a replacement for my plain water spray bottle, and I notice it absorbs into the follicle faster, doesn’t leave any residue like other products, and at the very least, makes my hair smell like a fresh fruit bowl," lifestyle writer Alexandra Polk says. "I can only speak for my ‘fro, but I would recommend this to anyone who styles their hair while damp or enjoys getting compliments on their delightfully aromatic hair."