Celebrities Are Doing More Closet Sales — Are They Changing How We Shop Secondhand?

Fast-forward a few years, and celebrity-fronted and -hosted secondhand sales are a dime a dozen. Former J.Crew Creative Director and RHONY star Jenna Lyons, perhaps seeing the success of Sevigny’s, did one where the entrance fee was $15. (She'd done one with The Real Real years back.) Jemima Kirke made t-shirts and sold her shoes in Red Hook, far from any subways — and people still lined the block. For many, it seems, being known for a certain aesthetic is a surefire way to get people (New Yorkers, at least) to want a piece of your life as their own. And it’s not just normal fans: Olivia Rodrigo managed to score a piece from Sevigny’s most recent sale.