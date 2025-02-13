Celebrities Are Doing More Closet Sales — Are They Changing How We Shop Secondhand?

Still, bringing people who may be hesitant to shop secondhand into the world of circularity might be a net positive. For the sites working through resale, it’s a chance to get more fans on their sites to see their full offerings, with the hopes they stop there first in the future. Pazoni thinks it might be both: “As the resale economy continues to thrive, celebrity closet sales are scaling rapidly, tapping into the consumer desire for community and circular fashion.”