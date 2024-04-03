Latina Artists Rarely Get Their Flowers. Billboard Women in Music Is Changing This

In 2018, a Washington Post article pondered, “Is the Latin music industry finally ready to embrace women?” Five years later, a Billboard article stated, “Women Are Breaking Barriers in Latin Music. But Why Is it Taking So Long?” Latinas have historically been underrepresented in Latin music as well as the music industry at large. But we have seen a shift in recent years, with Latinas winning prestigious awards. In 2023, Shakira won the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. And earlier this year, Karol G received a Grammy for Música Urbana Album. But what would it look like if Latinas were not just on the periphery but firmly in the spotlight alongside their peers come awards night? It might look like this year’s Billboard Women in Music Award.
On March 6, Colombian superstar Karol G received the Women of the Year Award at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Of the 17 recipients — which include Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, and Cardi B — she is the first Latin American and Colombian woman to achieve this honor. And while being the first of anything in 2024 can still be frustrating, it seems the Billboard Women in Music Awards is moving faster in giving women from underrepresented groups their well-deserved flowers. During last year’s show, Ivy Queen took home the Icon Award and Becky G won the Impact Award.
For Karol G, who in 2019 said that it took her 14 years to make an impact in the music industry, the Women of the Year Award was a big deal. “Oh my God! [This] might be the most significant and important recognition of all my career. This is super special. This is Woman of the Year, but this is the first time ever a [Latin American] is named the Woman of the Year. So I have to give my speech in Spanish, of course,” she said as her Griselda co-star and fellow colombiana actor Sofia Vergara proudly stood next to her after presenting her the award.
She continued: “I wasn’t going to let being a woman be an obstacle or define my capabilities. It was going to be my strength. It was going to be my motive and my reason. And every time I was told ‘no,’ I found the strength and the desire and everything I needed to say, ‘Yes I can. In my mind I changed the ‘a woman can’t do it’ to ‘look at this woman how she does it, look how a woman does it.’” As she shared her motivational pep talk, the crowd profusely cheered her on by chanting “Bichota,” showing their love for her.
Mujeres were everywhere that night, even before the show. Latinas like Mexican-American Rebecca Black, Canadian-Colombian Jessie Reyez, and Cuban-American singer Lauren Jauregui graced the carpet. The atmosphere was full of positive energy. As she made her way toward the theater, Jauregui gave a piece of advice to aspiring Latina artists. "Don't let nobody put you in a box. Be yourself. No matter what other people tell you what a Latina is like, you’re Latina — so be you,” she told Somos.
And even though not all the Latines who attended were there to collect an award, they were thrilled at the number of Latinas being celebrated that night. “It's amazing. I'm really honored to be here, especially with my beautiful woman [Gement Hernandez] by my side,” Cuban-American singer Emily Estefan told Refinery29 Somos, referring to her partner who also styled her that night. During Karol G’s performance of “Amargura,” she shocked the crowd with an all-women-led salsa group, which included Estefan on the percussion.
“I really feel that folks like Karol G are making inroads in mainstream music and would like to attend more of these concerts and especially intimate events like this,” Ben Komenku, a Marriott Bonvoy Member who won a bid to attend the event, wrote in an Instagram post.
Marriott Bonvoy presented this year's Billboard Women in Music Awards. Attendees had the option to explore a few fun activations like their candy tunnel. A group of fans who are Marriott Bonvoy members, like Komenku, also had a chance to earn their way into the show by bidding on the experience using their Marriott points — which members are able to exclusively do for concerts and events. These winners received a front-row view of the red carpet and club-level seats for the show.
In addition Karol G, queer Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko picked up the Impact Award, Dominican-Nigerian rapper Ice Spice accepted the Hitmaker Award, and brasileira singer-songwriter Luisa Sonza received the Global Force Award.
“It's surreal for me [to be here]. I'm from Brazil. I mostly sing in Portuguese, and it's the first time that a Brazilian receives this award. I think it's just the beginning. Brazil is in the house,” Sonza told Somos. “It's just the beginning. We're going to always be here, and it's going to be amazing. We have so much talent. We have so many amazing singers, amazing rhythms, culture, everything. It's just the beginning. Yeah, that's my phrase for tonight.”
Right before accepting her award, she took to the stage and sang in Portuguese. Demi Lovato surprised the audience when she came out to perform alongside her.
As a New Jersey peruana in the audience, it was inspiring to see Latinas get their shine all night long, something that can only become routine with the buy-in of the entertainment industry as a whole. As we fail to see Latins equally acknowledged in music and beyond, it’s not enough to have Latine in the room; they also need to have the support and opportunities to thrive because they are making their mark in this moment and not just in some undetermined future when the industry finally catches up.
