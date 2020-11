Embrace Your Inner Calm With These Black Friday CBD Deals

While CBD is a single compound found in the cannabis plant, it doesn't give you the high that marijuana produces. However, while these products are championed by many, it's important to remember that they're unregulated by the FDA and not legal in all 50 states . Before you indulge in buying a CBD gift for yourself or a bud, speak with your physician and do your research. And if you're already an avid user, skip ahead and check out all the drops, oils, kits, and gummies — all for deeply discounted prices.