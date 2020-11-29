Cassie and Michelle Randolph loved sharing a room growing up. And now, they're sharing a room once again while they stay with their parents in Huntington Beach, CA. As far as shared rooms with siblings go, the Randolph sisters have a pretty dreamy set-up: They each have their own big beds with fluffy comforters (where their foster cats, Goose and Maverick, love to cuddle up); cozy, cushioned window seats; and spacious, well-stocked closets.