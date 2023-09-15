Psst, This Super-Exclusive 25% Off Deal On Casper’s Bestselling Mattress Is Yours

Super Sale Alert: Get 25% off the Original Foam Mattress at Casper using our promo code R29-OGF-25, now through September 21.
The most overlooked product for a good night's sleep, we'd argue, is the mattress. You may not notice the difference it makes until you replace your old one and find that sleeping through the night is suddenly way easier. It can be extremely difficult (almost impossible) to find a quality mattress at an affordable price point. That's why we've partnered with Casper, the mattress brand best known for its innovative foam technology and rave reviews, for an R29-exclusive deal. Now through September 21, get 25% off Casper's bestselling Original Foam Mattress with the promo code R29-OGF-25.
With over 21,000 near-perfect reviews, there are plenty of reasons why Casper's signature mattress is ideal. We love it because it's supportive enough, memory-foam-soft enough, and cooling enough to help us sleep through the night. Plus, it's under $1,000 with our limited-time discount. Need more reasons before clicking that checkout button? Keep reading for all the major deets.
The Original is Casper's OG and bestselling mattress — and for a good reason. From its deepest layers, this mattress is designed for a good night's sleep. It features a comfy knit cover, the brand's breathable foam, and a layer of pressure-relieving memory foam. The Original comes in two comfort levels: Original Foam (a medium-firm consistency) and Original Hybrid (a blend of foam and springs). Sadly, the Hybrid is not included in this sale, but the Foam is customers' preferred choice with its supportive and firm bottom foam layer (as opposed to the Hybrid's inner springs). As for logistics, it ships for free and quickly within one to two days with free returns and a 10-year warranty.
The Casper Original mattress is simply the most amazing mattress I've ever slept on.
With a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars and a whopping 21,370 reviews, it's clear to see why the Original is beloved. Several reviewers who have been struggling with back pain and other chronic pain issues for years swear they've found the mattress of their dreams. "This mattress is fantastic! I can actually lay in bed all day for the first time in years!! This is amazing!!" Others have simply needed a new mattress to replace their old ones and were pleasantly surprised by Casper's quality for the price, saying "The Casper Original mattress is simply the most amazing mattress I've ever slept on. It's the ultimate level of comfort for an amazing price, I highly recommend it!"
For a more personal anecdote, my parents recently bought the new Casper Snow mattress, and they couldn't be more obsessed with it. My dad has arthritis, a spinal injury, and struggles with insomnia, and he swears by Casper mattresses now. Whether you have chronic pain or you're simply looking for an effortless sleeping experience, Casper mattresses — and specifically the one on sale for under $1,000 — are truly perfect. I mean, who are we to argue with over 21,000 people?
