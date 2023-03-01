Love Island Star Cashay Proudfoot Spills On What’s Inside Her Giant Fluffy Tote

Cashay Proudfoot may have left her baggage from the Love Island villa behind her, but that doesn’t mean she travels light. These days, the Brooklyn-born actor and dancer — who was a fan-favorite on season three of the reality show’s U.S. edition — is always on the move, taking her 359k Instagram followers along for the ride as she hits up red carpet events, workout classes, and, occasionally, Miami. And while someone else might be overwhelmed by such a relentless, jam-packed schedule, Proudfoot seems unfazed.
How does she keep up the momentum? Well, as she sees it, it all comes down to being prepared — and that means carrying more than just a few essentials at all times. So, in this episode of Refinery29’s Spill It, we asked Proudfoot to show us what she keeps in her everyday bag.
“I think this is more intimate than sex in some ways,” she says in the video above, as she reveals her “essentials” — including: a book (to appear “mysterious” on the subway); a shimmery lip gloss (to look “kissable,” of course); and a pair of velcro straps designed to keep her knees from locking up — a common problem among dancers like Proudfoot. “It makes me feel embarrassed as a 26 year old woman to have such bad knees,” she says. “I don’t know why it makes me so uncomfortable to talk about, because everyone has something that’s bad, whether it’s a knee, a shoulder, or a toe. It’s normal!”
Health is clearly important to Proudfoot — which is why she also carries her go-to sports drink, BODYARMOR LYTE, to keep her hydrated at all times. “It has electrolytes, antioxidants, and vitamins,” she says, taking a sip. “It also has no artificial sweeteners and zero added sugar. I forget how good it is when I drink it!”
Catch the video above to learn about the rest of Proudfoot’s must-haves (including a *classique* disposable camera).
