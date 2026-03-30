The Internet’s Carolyn Bessette Kennedy Obsession Led Me To My New Favorite Pair Of Jeans
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I'll start with a confession: I am not the "CBK-obsessed" fashion girly. While the internet has been spiraling over her legacy lately — fueled by Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette — I've mostly watched the hype from the sidelines. But curiosity eventually won, and it led me straight to my new favorite pair of jeans.
In my seemingly never-ending quest to find the perfect pair of jeans, I decided to investigate the CBK hype, and went straight to the source: AKA, Calvin Klein's SoHo flagship in NYC. Calvin Klein isn't just a brand Carolyn worked for; it's the label she most famously turned to for the effortless, minimalist uniform that defined her. I wanted to see if the '90s Straight Jean, a pair many claim were her personal holy grail, could actually live up to the decades of myth-making.
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The Fit: A Win for the Tall Girls
The Soho store is bright, airy, and — blessedly — the fitting rooms actually have great lighting (see the selfies for proof). As a tall girl with a toned build, I usually go into denim fittings with low expectations. I have long legs, hips, and a butt, and usually straight jeans end up looking like high-waters on me.
Surprisingly, the length on the ’90s Straight Jeans is incredible. They hit exactly at the ankle. Because of the elongated waist, they created a visual line that made my legs look miles longer.
Quality Over Everything
Although the streamlined minimalist silhouette defined the '90s, these don't feel like an era-constrained trend at all, especially the way baggy or skinny jeans might. One thing to note: There is zero stretch here. If there is any, it's completely unnoticeable. I personally love this because I can't stand it when jeans lose their shape after two hours and start looking like a potato sack.
Beyond the aesthetic, I've become much more conscious of what I put on my body, not just what I put in it. As someone focused on health and longevity, the fabric composition matters. I was thrilled to see these are 100% cotton. There's a peace of mind that comes with wearing natural fibers, especially pants that hug the body.
A Note for the Petite: The ’90s Loose Jeans
While I was there, I also pulled the '90s Loose jeans on for comparison. These offer a slightly curvier, almost subtle barrel silhouette. While they didn't have the puddle length I crave, they are a fantastic option for someone more petite or shorter, as they have a slightly cropped fit. They also feature a fun CK embroidery on the back pockets that adds a nice pop to classic denim.
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It's rare to find a good pair of jeans that actually holds up under the bright lights of a fitting room and in the real world, but these surprised me. For me, the win isn't just the leg-lengthening fit or the perfect ankle crop — it's the fact that they're 100% cotton and built to last. In a world of fast-fashion trends, there's something really satisfying about investing in a forever piece.
Leaving Soho with my new jeans in hand, I realized I might not be a CBK historian, but I've definitely joined the cult of her favorite denim brand. These jeans aren't just a nostalgic throwback; they're the type of jeans that make you stop and stare at your reflection each time you pass it, the type of jeans that make you want to strut down the sidewalk like you're the main character in a music video. So, yeah, catch me wearing them on repeat until further notice.
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