You’ll Want To Live in Carolina K & Helena Christensen’s Mamacita Capsule All Season
Mamacita has many meanings. Literally, it translates to “little mother,” but colloquially it can describe an attractive woman or serve as a sweet nickname for someone dear. For Miami-based fashion label Carolina K and model Helena Christensen, the name of their newly launched line captures all those nuances — strength, sensuality, and affection — while also honoring the Andean elders who hand-knit each piece.
Launched on October 24, Mamacita draws inspiration from both Carolina Kleinman, the Bolivian-Argentine designer who founded Carolina K in 2005, and Christensen, the Peruvian-Danish supermodel, as well as from the South American mothers who shaped them. In fact, the collaboration became a deeply personal creative journey when Christensen returned to her mother’s hometown of Lima, Peru, after decades away. She brought her mother, Elsa, along, and together they reconnected with family while visiting historic neighborhoods and art galleries from their past.
“We were in my hotel room looking at all the pieces, and we were all just expressing how important it felt. For them, it was a personal trip, and I got to be part of that,” Kleinman tells Refinery29 Somos.
Timed to the 20th anniversary of the Carolina K brand, Mamacita represents both a creative milestone and a heartfelt tribute to the communities that have inspired Kleinman’s vision from the start. For nearly two decades — long before sustainability became a buzzword — Kleinman has championed ethical fashion through handcrafted pieces that celebrate ancestral techniques and empower the artisans who keep them alive. Working with makers in remote regions of Mexico, Peru, and India, her brand continues to honor cultural traditions while protecting the planet.
“We are not about inventing something new every season. Instead, we want to give what we make a longer life. The more timeless we get to do things, the better it is for everyone,” Kleinman says. “Some things are just classic. And we wanted to create a brand that was classic and meaningful.”
From limited-edition hand-embroidered garments and Peruvian-made knitwear to design details inspired by the Andes and the ocean, the collection embodies a timeless elegance.
As Kleinman explains, the capsule includes pieces “for every occasion.” In the lookbook, Christensen models the collection in moments that span her life’s journey: dipping into the ocean, walking through the Lima neighborhood of Barranco, attending a dinner party, and wandering the cool mountains. “There’s a look for every moment in our lives, because it represents different women. There’s not one prototype of a woman.”
Swipe through to discover some of our favorite pieces from the Mamacita collection.
