How I’m Using My Experience As A Trans Latinx Woman To Empower Others

Plus, my family didn’t see my process: I had left home, was on TV, transitioned, and then returned a different person. So, I had to reconnect with them, and I took on that responsibility fully because I didn’t expect my family to immediately welcome me with open arms. But thankfully, I wasn’t met with resistance. They didn’t stigmatize my being trans, but the same can’t be said for others. Many LGBT Latinxs are still not embraced or loved the way they deserve to be. It's a scary place to be in, when your parents aren’t there for you. Where do you go? Who do you trust? I think that now, because we, as a society, are openly discussing LGBTQ rights, people’s perceptions are changing for the better, but we still have a lot of work to do.