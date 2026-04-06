Soccer Star Carli Lloyd’s Spring & Summer Plans: Getting Active & The World Cup
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From a sneaker takeover to trending tech jackets, the sporty aesthetic has officially hit the ground running for Spring 2026. One person who’s already channeling the athleisure look? Two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Carli Lloyd.
The former professional U.S. soccer player (and one of the GOATs) has partnered with Tek Gear by Kohl’s, an activewear line “designed for every age, body, and budget,” including plus sizes and adaptive styles that feature moisture-wicking, breathable, and stretchy fabrics to “support movement,” for its spring campaign, according to a press release.
“I don't typically go to a nine-to-five job every day or have to get dressed up for an office, so I obviously love the Tek Gear activewear pieces. Tek Gear, and Kohl's in general, offers affordable, quality pieces for everybody,” Lloyd tells Refinery29, adding: “My mom has shopped at Kohl's for me and my siblings growing up, and now we have our daughter, so it's kind of a one-stop shop for the whole family.”
Instead of a typical nine-to-five job, Lloyd is busy being a mom and preparing to serve as a correspondence for the 2026 men’s World Cup with Fox Sports this summer. “The 26th World Cup is going to be the biggest and best. So, I think for me to be part of the talent and the group of people that will be on the desk in studio... to be a female.... It's pretty awesome to be covering a men's World Cup. I'm very grateful to be able to have this opportunity,” Lloyd says.
The former professional U.S. soccer player (and one of the GOATs) has partnered with Tek Gear by Kohl’s, an activewear line “designed for every age, body, and budget,” including plus sizes and adaptive styles that feature moisture-wicking, breathable, and stretchy fabrics to “support movement,” for its spring campaign, according to a press release.
“I don't typically go to a nine-to-five job every day or have to get dressed up for an office, so I obviously love the Tek Gear activewear pieces. Tek Gear, and Kohl's in general, offers affordable, quality pieces for everybody,” Lloyd tells Refinery29, adding: “My mom has shopped at Kohl's for me and my siblings growing up, and now we have our daughter, so it's kind of a one-stop shop for the whole family.”
Instead of a typical nine-to-five job, Lloyd is busy being a mom and preparing to serve as a correspondence for the 2026 men’s World Cup with Fox Sports this summer. “The 26th World Cup is going to be the biggest and best. So, I think for me to be part of the talent and the group of people that will be on the desk in studio... to be a female.... It's pretty awesome to be covering a men's World Cup. I'm very grateful to be able to have this opportunity,” Lloyd says.
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In the meantime, Lloyd is getting active this spring with Tek Gear. “It's been a rough winter, so I cannot wait to just get outside on the golf course, go for some runs, and even just take walks with our daughter,” she says. Wondering what her favorite Tek Gear pieces are? “I love the Tek Gear Ultrastretch High-Waisted Leggings. I feel like I'm in leggings constantly,” she says, explaining that they’re versatile and her go-to style for outdoor activities.
Lloyd also called out the Tek Gear Essential Core Tee, run shorts, and sports bras, saying that she likes to mix and match them for different looks, which she completes with her favorite Nike Jordans or Dunks.
“I definitely think there’s a lot more options and athleisure styles that women feel comfortable wearing today. And they’re not only comfortable, but they also look good as well,” Lloyd explains, adding: “And obviously on the soccer field, things have evolved as well. [Women’s uniforms] have less of the boxy cut and more tapered looks. That stuff is always evolving.”
Lloyd also called out the Tek Gear Essential Core Tee, run shorts, and sports bras, saying that she likes to mix and match them for different looks, which she completes with her favorite Nike Jordans or Dunks.
“I definitely think there’s a lot more options and athleisure styles that women feel comfortable wearing today. And they’re not only comfortable, but they also look good as well,” Lloyd explains, adding: “And obviously on the soccer field, things have evolved as well. [Women’s uniforms] have less of the boxy cut and more tapered looks. That stuff is always evolving.”
In addition to women’s activewear evolving, women’s soccer has evolved too throughout Lloyd’s 17-year professional soccer career. “When I first was on the national team in 2005, we were barely pushing 5,000 fans at our games. And now, obviously, we’re selling out stadiums,” says Lloyd. “From a financial standpoint, players are getting paid more. Facilities and standards and treatment and care — all of those things matter, and they've gotten a lot better.”
Lloyd has also seen a dramatic growth in hype and support behind female athletes, as we’ve thankfully seen in the last few years, especially surrounding the Olympics and WNBA. “Women's sports, I feel like in general, are just on this trajectory and continuing to take off, which is really cool. It’s no longer just a charity to get involved with women's sports. Maybe you have a daughter, and you want to own a team. It's like a business now. People are investing, and it’s great to see.”
With the spring weather finally making its much-awaited appearance, and bringing with it the promise of sunny baseball games, sweaty pickleball tournaments, and World Cup watch parties, it’s a great time to update your activewear drawer, perhaps with some of Lloyd’s top Tek Gear picks (many of which are on sale through April 12!).
Lloyd has also seen a dramatic growth in hype and support behind female athletes, as we’ve thankfully seen in the last few years, especially surrounding the Olympics and WNBA. “Women's sports, I feel like in general, are just on this trajectory and continuing to take off, which is really cool. It’s no longer just a charity to get involved with women's sports. Maybe you have a daughter, and you want to own a team. It's like a business now. People are investing, and it’s great to see.”
With the spring weather finally making its much-awaited appearance, and bringing with it the promise of sunny baseball games, sweaty pickleball tournaments, and World Cup watch parties, it’s a great time to update your activewear drawer, perhaps with some of Lloyd’s top Tek Gear picks (many of which are on sale through April 12!).
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