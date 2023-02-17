My Sinuses Have Never Been Happier Thanks To This Chic Humidifier

After getting it set up, I turned it on a four-hour timer while I worked during the day. I refilled the tank before bed to make sure it would be full enough to run while I slept, put a T-shirt over the top to block out the light on the control panel, and hopped into bed. Now, a rock concert couldn't wake me up once I'm conked out, but even a light sleeper (like my fiancé) was able to get a good night's sleep as the Carepod ran overnight. When I woke up the next morning, I did feel like my throat and sinuses felt normal (i.e. not begging for water), but my skin felt more or less the same. (Perhaps with extended use, I'd notice a difference in that department?)