My Sinuses Have Never Been Happier Thanks To This Chic Humidifier

The brand generously offered to send me a Carepod One (its signature model) to try, and I was instantly a fan of the minimal, easily recyclable packaging. The instruction booklet was super easy to follow (no IKEA stick figures here!), and after maybe five minutes, it was up and running. I filled the stainless steel tank with filtered water from my fridge and popped it right into the base. Including the tank, the Carepod only has a total of three pieces to take apart, making it super easy to clean and — here’s the kicker — sanitize. Because the inner part of the lid and the bowl are metal, you can actually boil them to get them good as new. The same can't be said for plastic.