The Care & Keeping Of You Got Us Through Puberty. 25 Years Later, We Need It More Than Ever

Emily thinks that the book should acknowledge intersex people, have deeper conversations around emotional and physical boundaries and consent , and label the clitoris on the diagram of a vulva, among other things. Fonte has a list of suggestions for changing up the language and certain content of the book, and one of her concerns was the section that touched on our relationships with food and disordered eating, and named specific kinds of eating disorders (which, to note, was taken out of the revamped version in 2013). "It's destructive to even be mentioning eating disorders because it introduces it to [the reader],” she says. “And in the way that the book did it, it was instructive. So, if I had never heard of the word anorexia before, I'm now reading about it and it's telling me some girls might experience anorexia and they might do this to lose weight. If I'm a girl who's nine years old and I've been told I'm fat and that's bad and that's negative, that I need to become thin, now I'm reading this section and I'm not seeing the word disorder… I'm seeing this as an instruction plan for me about how I can no longer be fat.”