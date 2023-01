Caraway is on a roll when it comes to aesthetically pleasing, highly useful cookware. It may be best known for its easy-to-use, easy-to-organize sets , but the brand has also released minis for solo dinners and bakeware . Now, the Caraway genies have heard your pleas to add another much-needed kitchen staple to its collection. We're here to introduce the Caraway steamers. Available individually and as a set, these handy inserts pair with Caraway cookware for easy use and storage, and double as colanders. While steamer inserts aren't exactly new, Caraway has taken it a step further by debuting the world's first ceramic-coated nonstick version. Rather than opting for a metal insert that can be a pain to clean, or a low-quality insert that doesn't hold much food, or a separate steaming appliance that eats up precious storage space, Caraway has taken the best of all three (compact storage, easy cooking, and easy cleaning) and combined it into one good-looking piece of equipment. You heard it, folks, if the people want more, Caraway gives more.