Caraway’s New Pastel Cookware Is Going To Sell Out

With 4.8 out of 5 stars and just over 15,000 reviews on-site, Caraway's stylish non-toxic cookware is worthy of its previously sold-out hype. This morning, the critically acclaimed brand brought back its signature cookware set (ready to ship in July) in three new summer-perfect hues; a dreamy pastel peach, lavender, and sky blue each accented with gilded hardware. The $495 limited edition collection, appropriately named Full Bloom, features the usual pieces: a fry pan, saucepan, sauté pan, dutch oven, canvas disc holder for lid organization, and some magnetic pan racks for storage. If you find yourself fantasizing about these ethereal splashes of color reviving your kitchen this season, you're not alone. Since Caraway's popular pots & pans were already at the tippy tops of most cookware fanatics' wishlists, we're fairly certain the new colorways are about to sell out like proverbial hotcakes.
In the past, we've applauded Caraway for creating cookware with sex appeal — and now, we're delving back into the brand's aesthetic-meets-function kitchenware. Each ceramic non-stick pan contains a mineral-based non-toxic coating that won't intermingle with your clean ingredients and is, therefore, better for the environment. To top it off, sets are thoughtfully packaged in recycled cardboard with low-impact print dyes, 100% biodegradable cork trivets, and ZERO plastic bags. Through eco-friendly priorities, minimalist sleek designs, and non-toxic materials Caraway continues to elevate current cookware standards.
Amidst a chorus of rave reviewers calling this pan everything from "Amazing!" to "Beautiful!" and a resounding "Favorite!", Caraway stans specifically tout the cookware's non-stick properties and durability. "I promise my food tastes better. These pots & pans are magic. The quality is wonderful. The storage containers & lid hanger is absolutely the best accessory, & customer service is amazing. I can't recommend these enough!" one affirms. Another attests, "I love these pans. I was hesitant originally to spend the money because I have several pans already but these have quickly become my go tos. They look amazing, everything cooks evenly, and you can feel and see the great quality. Oil-free cooking is important to me and these make that easy."
If your interests are piqued and your kitchen-inspo fantasies are running wild, click on over to Caraway's site now to snap up a set for yourself before they completely sell out again. Feel free to mull it over — but, be warned, this Full Bloom collection is limited edition for a reason.
