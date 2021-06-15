Caraway’s New Pastel Cookware Is Going To Sell Out

Amidst a chorus of rave reviewers calling this pan everything from "Amazing!" to "Beautiful!" and a resounding "Favorite!", Caraway stans specifically tout the cookware's non-stick properties and durability. "I promise my food tastes better. These pots & pans are magic. The quality is wonderful. The storage containers & lid hanger is absolutely the best accessory, & customer service is amazing. I can't recommend these enough!" one affirms. Another attests, "I love these pans. I was hesitant originally to spend the money because I have several pans already but these have quickly become my go tos. They look amazing, everything cooks evenly, and you can feel and see the great quality. Oil-free cooking is important to me and these make that easy."