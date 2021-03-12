"It's a birthmark, and I've had it since I was young," Meador explains. "My mom has it on the opposite side [of her head], and it's the reason why she went blonde." Meador says that she grew up with insecurities about her hair's natural color. "Everyone would call me Rogue from X-Men, and I didn't want to be known for that," she says. "I became the 'girl with the gray streak' and I don't always want to be." So when the opportunity to try a new look came, Meador took a risk.