Cara Delevingne On Her $15.99 Brow Gel & Favorite Wuthering Heights Beauty Moment

In typical Delevingne fashion, the model is having more fun than ever when it comes to beauty — and making it her own. “Growing up as a girl that didn't love very feminine things like clothes and makeup, I didn't have an appreciation for it when I was modeling in the same way that I do now,” she says. “When I had space to explore and figure out my own style, my own way of doing makeup, it's like I've experienced what most girls go through as a teenager in my 20s and 30s — it’s that second coming of being a woman.”