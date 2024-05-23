How To Style Capri Pants, The Most Divisive Trend Of The Summer

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Whether you like it or not, capri pants are back. The divisive fashion trend — embraced by style-setters like Audrey Hepburn in the '50s and Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna in the '00s — has (once again) emerged as one of the biggest must-have styles of the season. If you're mouthing hell no, hear me out: Like many who grew up in the '00s, I, too, have retired early-aughts trends like low-rise jeans and capri pants in favor of more comfortable fashion, never expecting to wear them again. But while I will never embrace the comeback of the whale tail, after seeing pedal pushers on the spring/summer '24 runways of designers like 3.1 Phillip Lim, Sandy Liang, and Mirror Palais, I've come around to the sleek silhouettes that have little to do with the cargo and hip bone-grazing styles of decades past.
Instead, capri pants now come in streamlined (read: pocket-less, form-fitting) shapes that look just as good with workwear blazers and button-downs as equally trendy vests and bomber jackets (see: Bella Hadid sporting the trend in Ferragamo). To prove the versatility of the look, I styled the Frame Jetset Capri Pants (which also come in a white colorway) every day of the work week. Read on for tips on how to wear capri pants in 2024 — if you're ready for the capri-ssance that is.
How To Style Capri Pants: Suit
To take capri pants into workwear territory (yes, capris are an office-appropriate outfit), pair them with a blazer in a matching color and wear them over tights (you can opt for a solid-hued pair if printed hosiery isn't in line with your office dress code). Complete the look with a pair of stilettos or kitten heels to elevate the traditionally casual pant silhouette.
How To Wear Capri Pants: Shirt & Blazer
For a look that can take you from the office to happy hour drinks or dinner, opt for a button-down (cropped or oversized) and a light-colored jacket like a trench coat or blazer. For a retro-inspired, Audrey Hepburn-approved nod to the trend, pair with ballet flats or slingbacks and a vintage-inspired purselike a top-handle or bucket bag.
How To Wear Capri Pants: Polo Shirt
Embrace the casual nature of the capri pants with equally sporty counterparts — classic white sneakers, a polo shirt, a carry-all tote (this one is from the new Gap x Dôen collaboration!), and a baseball hat or head scarf — a look that would work just as well for a farmers' market run as a brunch or movie date.
How To Style Capri Pants: Longline Vest
Speaking of date night: For a more formal look, layer a longline vest or duster over the pants and complement the look with occasion-worthy accessories like a mini bag (bonus if it's in an on-trend white colorway), barely there sandals, and a hair bow. Alternatively, you can wear the capri pants underneath a peplum top or a bubble dress for a more 2010s take on the trend.
How To Wear Capri Pants: Going-out Top
For a going-out look, capris tend to go well with skin-baring tops in halter, one-shoulder, and tube top silhoettes. Throw on a denim or leather jacket if you expect the party to go into the night and add pops of color and fun details (rosettes appliques, bows, etc.) in the form of accessories.