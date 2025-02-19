Move Over Scarf Coats, Cape Jackets Are The Next It Outerwear Trend

Khaite’s Catherine Holstein gave us a glimpse at what the cool girls will be lusting over, with her fur shrug-slash-topper-meets-shrunken-trophy jacket offering. A similar fuzzy idea was seen coming around the bend for Australian label Scanlan Theodore, in the form of a luxurious cape attachment in glossy black faux fur and leather. A neutral-hued take was also a highlight at Kallmeyer, where sophistication was the order of the day, as was a colossal cashmere shawl over at Mexican designer Stephanie Suberville's brand Heirlome.