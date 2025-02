Move Over Scarf Coats, Cape Jackets Are The Next It Outerwear Trend

Remember a time when a coat was just a coat? In late 2021, Toteme, the influential label by OG Scandinavian style blogger Elin Kling, released its Scarf Jacket to the world. It was a relatively simple design — a neutral-hued wool coat featuring a built-in scarf and contrasting embroidery — but within months the garment had become a street-style star in its own right. Now, every brand seems to be grappling with how to soup up their outerwear with built-in wraps, shawls, and scarves. Next up? The cape coat.