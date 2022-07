Why Black Women Like Me Can’t Braid Our Own Hair & We’re OK With It

As I create a softer life for myself, rid of unnecessary struggle, I’ve come to accept the areas in my life where I need help and I ask for it — including my hair. Truthfully, my hair in its most natural state doesn’t always conjure feelings of bliss and ease. I associate it with extended stints sitting on the floor between my mother’s legs, wincing as my tender-headed self struggled with the fine-toothed comb; there is the first and last time I got micro braids (hundreds of tiny individual braids that I believed would make me look like Brandy) that took days to put in, and even more days to take out. Then there is that one bad relaxer , and the times I left my braids in for that bit too long.