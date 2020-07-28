I Made My Younger Brother’s College Friends Rank Every Canned Alcoholic Drink I Could Find

It’s summer and we’re stuck inside, which means one of two things for most of us — either we rack up the electric bill blasting our ACs all day or we find literally any other way to cool down. A third option, of course, is to decamp to your parents’ house in the ‘burbs, so you can figure out how to beat the heat as a family. Because my brother was turning 21 on a particularly hot New England day, we decided to go the cool-down-by-drinking route, because trying alcohol is part of my job and also because he’s a newly-21-year-old that’s been stuck inside with his parents since March.
So I invited a few of his friends over, sat everyone six feet apart in my parents’ backyard, and proceeded to have them try upwards of 32 flavors of various canned alcoholic drinks — everything from hard seltzer made with tequila to alcoholic coconut water. Ahead, every ready-to-drink alcoholic drink you've ever been curious to try — ranked from best to worst.