7 Cannabis Fragrances That Won’t Make You Smell Like Burning Man

Fragrances have historically been separated into four distinct families: floral, fresh, woody, or spicy. However, in 2019, it should come as little surprise that some of our newest favorite scents are the ones that defy tradition and are almost indescribable in their complexity. One of those ingredients? Cannabis accord, which is continually making a cameo in new, chic perfumes and colognes.
As for what cannabis accord actually smells like? Well, for starters, not at all like weed, and also not terpenes, the essential oils naturally found in the cannabis plant. As a fragrance note, it reads vaguely floral, with a hint of green, herbacious earthiness that defies seasonal trends — and is perfectly legal. Ahead, take a closer look at some of our current favorites that we're spritzing from head to toe.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.