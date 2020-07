11 Ways To Make Sex In A Tent So Much More Comfortable

Once I made it through the obligatory family camping trips of my youth, I expected to never step foot into a tent again. (The great outdoors isn't really my thing.) But that vow lasted only a few years, because soon after I finished college, a woman I was sleeping with asked me to go camping with her. It was an intriguing offer. Camping sucks when you're forced to share a tiny tent in the freezing California mountains with your brother, I thought, but maybe it'd be amazing when you get to have loud, wild, (kind of) outdoor sex