I’m A Picky Frequent Flier — & Calpak’s Starter Luggage Set Checks All My Boxes

But let's get into the luggage itself: When it comes to suitcases, a couple things are very important to me: Smooth wheels are a non-negotiable, as are sturdy construction (I've had too many suitcases damaged by rough baggage handlers) and yes, looks. In an age where the airport lounge is its own glorified runway, I'll be the first to admit that looks are important — and Calpak luggage is super chic. Both sizes were made from the same polycarbonate material, which is lightweight yet durable. While packing cubes help any bag become more organized, I also loved the built-in compartments of my Calpak luggage: one side included compression straps for clothing, while the other had a lightweight zip cover with elastic pockets for miscellaneous items like electric toothbrushes, hair tools, and chargers. The luggage also has your standard features, like TSA-approved locks, expander zippers, and cushioned handles for easy wheelin' through the terminal.