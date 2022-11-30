One mustn't underestimate the power of pretty luggage. Once you've seen your carry-on glistens in an overhead bin or your polycarbonate treasure tumble gracefully onto the baggage claim conveyor belt, you realize the power of traveling in style. We also can't forget about the adrenaline rush following a perfectly placed packing cube in a brimming bag. The only thing better than that rush? Bestowing it upon your travel-obsessed pal or family member who is currently making do with a ripped-up duffel bag. And if you want to give the gift of glamour to your favorite wanderlust-loving loved one this holiday, head straight to Calpak. Aesthetic prints, unique colorways, and sleek designs aside, Calpak luggage delivers both function and durability. The brand's Clear Cosmetics Case, for example, went viral on TikTok after users like Maxie Elise demonstrated its exceptional organizational talents. Meanwhile, according to our anonymous shopping data, Refinery29 readers aplenty popped the Stevyn Duffel into their carts this month. Knowing this, we felt it was the ideal time to highlight the best Calpak luggage and travel gifts to buy this season. From handy water bottle holders to glitzy gold suitcases, the upcoming picks are truly a frequent flyer's dream.
Best For: Prim & Proper Packers
Ah, the aforementioned viral Calpak Clear Cosmetics Case. Beloved for its ability to hold an impressive amount of products, it belongs in the bag of any aspiring beauty influencer or make-up hoarder. While it's been on the market for a while, this Barbiecore colorway is news to us. What a fun, merry, and bright way to say "happy holidays" to prim and proper packers. Of course, we also recommend the more muted tones for those averse to bold hues.
Best For: Space Savers
Not everyone prioritizes their toiletries while away — some prefer to stuff their luggage with full-fledged 'fits, shoes, and accessories. If your giftee needs some space-saving assistance, we suggest placing Calpak's packing cubes under the tree or atop their doorstep this year.
Best For: The Monochrome Luggage Prone
A minty twist on the classic carry-on, this durable polycarbonate case makes a lovely present — mostly because your loved one probably doesn't have pastel jade luggage, no matter how big their collection.
Best For: Weekend-Trip-Only Travelers
Readers love the Stevyn Duffel for its roomy bottom compartment and easy portability. A bag fit for serial weekend-trip travelers, it also works for commuters and gym-goers.
Best For: Your Friend Who's Always Losing Stuff
For the person in your life who prefers palming their keys, wallet, water bottle, and headphones in one hand instead of buying a handbag, introduce them to this baby step: the water bottle holder. Soon, they'll magically stop losing their keys, wallet, water bottle, and headphones once a month. Who would've thought?
Best For: Your Loved One Who's Car Is A Guest House
Many of us — if not actually us — know someone who treats their ride like a second home. You'll find snacks, water bottles, and even a few outfits strewn about the vehicle for, as they say, "emergencies." Help them store their dire emergency relief items in a uniform fashion with this 3-compartment car caddy.
Best For: Heavy-Handed Commuters
There's something about a puffy fabric that makes a simple oversized tote all the more alluring. The light-as-a-feather Luka Duffel comes with a whopping nine pockets so you can fill it to the brim with essentials. According to Calpak's description, it's great for the gym, long weekend trips, work, and "endless possibilities."
Best For: Toiletry Pros
While it's utterly adorable when closed, this recycled ripstop toiletry bag dazzles upon opening. Unclasp its buckle closure, pop out the collapsible hook, and hang up the bag for optimal, easy-access storage whenever or wherever. A few other highlights: an exterior toothbrush stand, water-resistant interior, and bountiful interior pockets.
Best For: Peeps Who Can Never Recognize Their Luggage At Baggage Claim
Prevent your loved one from accidentally committing theft at baggage claim ever again with a bold, show-stopping, and unique piece of luggage. It checks in at a measly six pounds so they'll also lift it off the conveyor belt with ease (or pop it in the overhead bin if they no longer trust themselves to check a bag).
