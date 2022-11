One mustn't underestimate the power of pretty luggage . Once you've seen your carry-on glistens in an overhead bin or your polycarbonate treasure tumble gracefully onto the baggage claim conveyor belt, you realize the power of traveling in style . We also can't forget about the adrenaline rush following a perfectly placed packing cube in a brimming bag. The only thing better than that rush? Bestowing it upon your travel-obsessed pal or family member who is currently making do with a ripped-up duffel bag. And if you want to give the gift of glamour to your favorite wanderlust-loving loved one this holiday, head straight to Calpak . Aesthetic prints, unique colorways, and sleek designs aside, Calpak luggage delivers both function and durability. The brand's Clear Cosmetics Case , for example, went viral on TikTok after users like Maxie Elise demonstrated its exceptional organizational talents. Meanwhile, according to our anonymous shopping data , Refinery29 readers aplenty popped the Stevyn Duffel into their carts this month. Knowing this, we felt it was the ideal time to highlight the best Calpak luggage and travel gifts to buy this season. From handy water bottle holders to glitzy gold suitcases, the upcoming picks are truly a frequent flyer's dream.