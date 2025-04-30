We Called Off Our Engagements — & Celebrated It

The engagement broke down in September 2021, and in the following year Eliza went to over 30 shows, including Jungle, Polo & Pan, Vampire Weekend, Tame Impala, Khruangbin, Rüfüs Du Sol, Glass Animals, and Kaytranada. “Parcels had just released their album Day/Night, and there’s a song on it called ‘Somethinggreater’. One of the lines says, ‘Holding out for something greater, holding out for something else’. That became my mantra. I remember the third time I saw them live. I stood in the middle of the crowd singing that line and sobbing — not out of sadness, but because for the first time, I fully believed it. I deserved something greater, and I knew it was on its way.” Dancing allowed her to “feel things without needing to explain them”, get grounded, and recognize that “healing doesn’t always look like stillness”. Sometimes, dancing to a song that connects with you is the best thing you can do, she believes. When she finally felt ready to let go, Eliza then went to Sedona with her mum to hike, meditate, and feel the grief, anger and heartbreak. She left emotionally stronger for it.