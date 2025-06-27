Do Cakes’ Internet-Famous Nipple Covers Live Up To The Hype?
In an ideal world, I’d never wear a strapless bra again. No hate to them, but with summer finally here, I can’t think of a more unappealing undergarment when it comes to tiny-tank-top-and-strappy sundress season — the marks that it leaves on the hot skin, the constricting material, the underboob sweat marks, the constant slipping. As if my phone was listening to my innermost thoughts (I’m not convinced that it isn’t, for the record), my social feeds started to get flooded with ads for a brand called Cakes, a brand of nipple covers that has intrigued me since first making rounds on TikTok over a year ago.
After becoming famous for its Grippy Cakes, an adhesive-free product, the brand has more recently unveiled the heat wave-friendly Sticky Cakes, which have a tacky, adhesive layer to offer more support (and peace of mind). Cakes’ wardrobe of nipple covers come in a few different sizes ( “itty bitty” for AAA-A cups, “OG” for B-DD cups, and “+” for DDD cups and up), skin tones (Honey, Caramel, and Cocoa), and shapes (circles and triangles). I’ve had mixed success with nipple covers in the past; while the objective is to create a smooth surface underneath tight and/or sheer clothing, some of them made my breast outline even more pronounced as a result of thicker material or uneven edges, defeating the point entirely. Others make an early exit (this happened during my wedding reception, and I didn’t realize until the after-party — oops!) and fall off. With summer finally here, and strapless on out until fall, I set out to find out if Cakes, with their $33 price point — which hovers just above many competitors’ — were the real deal. From white tees to bikini tops (yes, bikini tops) to backless dresses, I put Cakes Grippy Circles, Grippy Triangles, Sticky Circles, and Sticky Triangles, all in the OG size and Honey colorway to the ultimate test. Ahead, my thoughts.
First up, I tried the Grippy Cakes Circles. The silicone was smooth and soft, with the contoured shape thickest right in the center and gradually thinned out for a seamless edge effect on the exterior. As with any nipple cover, I applied them on clean, dry skin. I probably could’ve sized down in the circles because they nearly covered my entire breast. This is not necessarily a good or bad thing, especially considering that nipples and breasts vary in size and shape, but something to be aware of if your breasts are on the smaller side.
The brand recommends wearing this style under tight clothing to help the Cakes stay in place, but I wore mine under a loosely-fitting white T-shirt and they were not only undetectable as advertised but felt pretty secure all day — even in summer heat. Plus, they came off as easily. According to the brand, Grippy Cakes are endlessly reusable since they work with your body’s heat, not adhesive, to naturally cling onto skin. (Buying fewer, better things? Here for it.) After wearing them for a full day, I gently removed them and rinsed with warm water before gently patting dry. The circle-shaped “style” was most similar to other nipple covers I’ve tried in the past, but I found that these definitely held up better with sweat. I would definitely wear these again with a sheer blouse or a plain white tee.
Later that week, I gave the Grippy Triangles, which have an elongated, pointed shape that offers stealth coverage, a try; these, since they have a sleeker profile, work for low-cut or V-neck styles that the Circles may have peeked out from. What’s more, Cakes says you can wear these with swimwear (and for working out, but I tend to need more significant support if I’m doing anything more intense than walking). Just to test this theory, I threw on a triangle bikini, said a prayer, and hopped in the pool. I was honestly impressed that the covers stayed in place through swimming and then laying out in the sun; water and sweat didn’t affect the grippiness of the silicone whatsoever.
Would these make it through surfing in Montauk? Probably not. But a little dip and/or playing mermaids is more than fine for these. I probably wouldn’t wear it again under swimwear because I look for styles that already have light padding in them; however, I appreciate having the option for sweat-filled days, and would definitely recommend these for brides who want to dance the night away without worrying about a wardrobe malfunction like mine or, worse, a nip slip.
Lastly, I tried the new Sticky Cakes, which are nearly identical to their grippy counterparts in look but are coated in a thin layer of medical-grade adhesive. I’ll admit, sticky-front bras have been in my wardrobe arsenal for years now, providing light support and lift in backless, strapless designs, but I’m always on the hunt for something better, whether that’s in terms of comfort, performance, or both. (Cakes just released their version, called the Cleavage Bra, which I am very eager to try.)
Sticky Cakes are a nice middle ground between going braless and my aforementioned sticky bras. The design has a small divot in the center (called a “nip nook”) so you don’t get adhesive anywhere near the delicate nipple area. While in the same silicone material as the Grippy covers, these felt more secure. The adhesive was tacky enough to stay in place (even in 90°F summer heat) but wasn’t so sticky that it hurt to remove it at the end of the day. Per the brand, the sticky versions can be worn at least 10 times with proper care and storage, which involves gently rinsing with warm water, air-drying, and storing in the included pouch. I would save this style for my backless summer dresses on the hottest days of the season or a music festival.
Final Thoughts
So, is Cakes worth the hype? Honestly, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t impressed. The grippy styles are great from a sustainability perspective. To me, the triangle shapes are a gamechanger thanks to the wayou can rotate them 180° in either direction to make even the trickiest neckline work. I also felt like these were the most seamless, invisible alternative to bras I’ve tried so far. Out of all the combinations I tried, the sticky triangles ended up being the winner in my book, since the shape was a universal fit for any tricky wardrobe situation, and I like having the adhesive as an insurance measure.
Bonus: The brand is dedicated to supporting women's health via Cakes Cares, the brand’s philanthropic arm, which has donated over a million dollars to breast cancer research and support programs. (As the daughter of a breast cancer survivor, this is the sort of stuff I love seeing.)
Now that I’ve got a full wardrobe of Cakes at my disposal, I feel that my search for the perfect nipple cover has ended. From future wedding dance floors to music festivals and other sweaty, bra-unfriendly scenarios, I may never wear bras again — or at least for the summer.
