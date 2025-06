Do Cakes’ Internet-Famous Nipple Covers Live Up To The Hype?

After becoming famous for its Grippy Cakes , an adhesive-free product, the brand has more recently unveiled the heat wave-friendly Sticky Cakes , which have a tacky, adhesive layer to offer more support (and peace of mind). Cakes’ wardrobe of nipple covers come in a few different sizes ( “itty bitty” for AAA-A cups, “OG” for B-DD cups, and “+” for DDD cups and up), skin tones (Honey, Caramel, and Cocoa), and shapes (circles and triangles). I’ve had mixed success with nipple covers in the past; while the objective is to create a smooth surface underneath tight and/or sheer clothing, some of them made my breast outline even more pronounced as a result of thicker material or uneven edges, defeating the point entirely. Others make an early exit (this happened during my wedding reception, and I didn’t realize until the after-party — oops!) and fall off. With summer finally here, and strapless on out until fall, I set out to find out if Cakes, with their $33 price point — which hovers just above many competitors’ — were the real deal. From white tees to bikini tops (yes, bikini tops) to backless dresses, I put Cakes Grippy Circles Sticky Circles , and Sticky Triangles , all in the OG size and Honey colorway to the ultimate test. Ahead, my thoughts.