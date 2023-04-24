Welcome to 29 Beauty Questions With…, where we grill the coolest celebrities, influencers, and personalities on the ins and outs of their beauty routines.
Caelynn Miller-Keyes first entered the spotlight as a contestant on the 23rd season of The Bachelor, but her subsequent appearance on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, is where she met her now-fiancé, Dean Unglert. Leaving the show to explore their love in the “real world” paid off, as they confirmed their engagement in 2022 (and are looking to tie the knot before the end of 2023).
Miller-Keyes is known for her knowledgeable yet accessible approach to fashion and beauty, so it makes sense that she has partnered with brands like Wilson Tennis and Revlon, and released her own jewelry collection with Sets and Stones. Proud of the platform she has been given, Miller-Keyes is also open about the work she does for charitable causes dear to her heart through volunteering with brands like Reachcycles to assist in providing custom, specialized bikes to children with disabilities. Not to mention her advocacy work with sexual assault survivors; and raising awareness towards senior dogs through adoption centers.
Ahead, Miller-Keyes divulges her entire beauty routine, including the facial she must get every month and how she achieves those effortless beachy waves.
The following interview was told to Amanda Mitchell and has been edited for length and clarity.
1. What is the first thing you do in the morning?
I've been trying to get into meditation recently. Typically, I grab my phone as soon as I wake up, but I've been trying to give myself 15-30 minutes before I look at it. I'm working on slowing my mornings down, rather than immediately answering emails and texts. I try to calm my mind, set my intentions for the day and practice gratitude — it has definitely helped me feel happier waking up each morning.
2. What’s your morning skin-care routine?
Taking care of my skin has sort of become a hobby of mine, so I have a pretty lengthy skin-care routine. I start with the Osea Milk Cleanser, followed by the Josh Rosebrook Daily Acid toner and Josh Rosebrook Hydrating Accelerator. Next is my favorite product right now, the Osea Hyaluronic Acid Serum, which it's been great for my dry skin, along with Osea Ocean Eyes eye serum. Next is Alpha-H Vitamin B Serum, Clinical Skin Firming Serum, then hydrating my lips with the Tatcha Lip Mask, and finishing with Caudalie Premier Cru Moisturizer. Finally, Elta MD SPF — just ten quick(ish) steps. If I have time, I'll steam my face in the morning, and I love using red light therapy when I have time, as well.
3. Do you have a favorite facial sunscreen? Which one?
4. Are you a shower or bath person? AM or PM?
I wish I was more of a bath person, but I am definitely a shower person. Typically in the morning, but it depends on what workouts I have going on and their timing.
5. What's your favorite complexion product?
Armani Luminous Silk Foundation has been my go-to for years, since my pageant days. It's such a great foundation. I use Armani's Luminous Silk Concealer as well, and my favorite bronzer right now is Merit's Bronzer Stick.
6. Do you have a go-to lip or lip combo?
I have a few different shades of Rare Beauty's lip pencils and lipsticks — it's my favorite. I always mix it up and never remember what combo I used, but my favorite shades are Humble, Creative, and Worthy. I add Image Skincare's Ormedic Sheer Pink Lip Enhancement Complex on top.
7. What's your brow routine and your product of choice?
I have used the same product on my brow for years: No one really does it better than Charlotte Tilbury's Brow Cheat pencil.
8. You have 5 minutes to do your makeup — what are you using?
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint — I love that it has SPF in it. It's my favorite for light summer makeup. Then Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara, a tiny bit of brow pencil, Image Skincare Ormedic Lip Enhancement Complex, and if I have time, NudeStix's Nudies Blush.
9. What is your favorite makeup product that costs less than $20?
Rare Beauty’s lipsticks really are the best.
10. What’s the most you’ve ever spent on a beauty product?
Maybe $70, but I don't really know — my beauty products aren't crazy expensive. I found the products I love, and those aren't necessarily high-end designer brands. You can create beautiful looks on a budget, especially if you have the right tools and you know how to apply them well. The Tarte Buffer Brush is my absolute favorite right now. I stopped using a beautyblender because this brush is so good.
11. What part of your beauty routine makes you feel most confident?
My skin-care routine definitely makes me feel the most confident. I don't wear makeup every day, usually only 2 or 3 times a week. I just love having nothing on my face and making sure my skin is super hydrated.
12. What's your wash day hair routine?
My hair gets tangled so easily, so my must-have, can't live without, can't travel without product is Unite's 7Seconds Detangler, which is also a leave-in conditioner. I live in Vegas, so my hair and skin are always dry, and it really helps hydrate my hair. That's the most important step, and I also love Kerastase Elixir Ultime, Epres Bond Repair Treatment, and InCommon Magic Myst 4-in-1 Universal Elixir. I also take Nutrafol Daily Supplements. I'm really trying to grow my hair out and keep it as healthy as possible.
13. How do you style your hair at home?
I use T3's Airebrush Duo Hot Air Blowdry Brush if I plan on doing my hair, but I try to let it air-dry as much as possible. My favorite curling iron is T3's 1.25"; it creates the perfect waves.
14. What are your favorite at-home devices?
I recently bought a Solawave; it's red light therapy for your face, mainly under the eyes, and I love it! I also bought an ice roller, which I use when I'm puffy, but the Solawave is my current obsession right now.
15. What's your body product of choice?
I've always been more into lotion than body oil. I hate how sticky and greasy I feel using body oil. I have to apply lotion every single day, though, and I've been like that since I was a kid.
16. Tell us about your signature scent.
Byredo De Los Santos is my everyday perfume. I don't even know how to describe it; it's a very unique scent! I get compliments on it every time I wear it.
17. Do you have a go-to nail polish color or nail art design?
I love pale yellow, light pinks, and nudes, but I can never remember the names of the colors I get!
18. What’s your evening skin-care routine?
If I'm wearing makeup, I start with Elemis' Pro-Collagen Cleansing Calm. I used to use makeup wipes, and I've noticed my skin has been much more hydrated just from this one switch! Then I use most of the same products from my morning routine: Osea Milk Cleanser, followed by the Josh Rosebrook Daily Acid toner, Osea Hyaluronic Acid Serum, but I add in Caudalie's Premier Cru Eye Cream, Shani Darden's Retinol, and finish with Caudalie's The Rich Cream Premier Cru. I'll also add a face mask and Osea's Overnight Serum once or twice a week.
19. Where is your favorite place to find beauty inspiration?
20. What treatments do you do?
I get facials once a month — I've only tried a laser facial once, but I didn't notice too much of a difference.
21. How much do you think you spend on beauty a month?
Around $150, maybe more, because I do love facials.
22. What's the best beauty treatment you’ve ever gotten?
Every Hydrafacial I get, I walk out and say, "wow, that was the best facial of my life." They're always so peaceful and so effective.
23. What's the best beauty advice you’ve ever received?
Natural is best, and embrace the unique features of your face.
24. What's the worst beauty advice you’ve ever received?
“Pluck your bushy eyebrows.” My poor eyebrows never grew back.
25. Biggest beauty regret?
Oh. My. Goodness. When I was in middle school, I over-plucked my eyebrows big time. I had just discovered a magnified mirror and went to town. I looked in a regular mirror 30 minutes later and was shocked to find that my eyebrows started in the middle of my pupil. It was basically just the ends of my eyebrows left. It took years for them to grow back. High school was tough.
26. Fave beauty hack?
I read this in Seventeen Magazine when I was a kid, and it stuck with me, but a Victoria's Secret model said she puts blush across her nose to give her a sun-kissed look, and I have been doing that ever since.
27. What makeup products can we find in your bag?
28. Who is your beauty icon?
29. Whose celeb beauty routine are you curious about?
