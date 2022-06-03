The hater-to-lover transformation took place about five hours later around 3 p.m. I was at home typing away at my computer, as always, when I raised my arms up to stretch, and it hit me. I smelled lovely, but in the most confusingly casual way. Usually putting on perfume for me equals going on a date, attending some sort of event, or preparing for a night out — I misted myself that day for the sake of work. Unbeknownst to me, Rosie blossomed on my body within those five hours and enhanced my natural scent as opposed to covering it up. It was my skin but better ... way better.