What makes a house a home? An apartment feel more spacious? The internet overfloweth with home furnishing tips, but the sheer influx of advice can feel both overwhelming and conflicting. Furniture trends arrive. They’re damn fun. You’ll want in, because who doesn’t love a terrazzo table? It’s a no-mess confetti party at every meal, and you’re only human. Still: nine-million tons of furniture end up in landfills annually. That’s roughly 2 million elephants, or 45,000 blue whales. So how can you enjoy new decor trends, without feeding into the scary abstract animal metrics? There’s the rub. The salve is easy: used furniture.
Most design trends have made the rounds before. The bright and squiggly Memphis Style currently saturating your Insta feed first piqued in the 1980s-90s. Terrazzo surfaces popped-off in the 1950s, and minimalism has been here long before Marie Kondo (no shade, we love you, MK!). That means your dream chair has probably been waiting for you for decades, and is just a click away on Craigslist, eBay, or Sotheby’s.
Maybe you’re craving some tie-dye décor. Or maybe you want to make like Dakota Johnson (ah, the AD home tour that launched a thousand Tweets *le swoon*) and scope retailers like 1stDibs for a Mid-Century coffee table. Or perhaps you’re craving a wildcard item from Goodwill (yep, they’re online). Whatever your needs, consider this your used furniture retailer cheat sheet.
