Call them cheesy or cliché, but there are a handful of traditional tattoo designs that will never truly go out of style, and butterflies are one of them. Growing up in the '90s meant rocking temporary watercolor tats of the colorful insects, not to mention all the butterfly clips and glitter graphic tees we owned on top of that... Our love of Mariah Carey may or may not have had something to do with it.
Carey isn't the only celebrity who's intrigued by the fluttery critter: Earlier this year, Ariana Grande debuted two new butterflies on her bicep, and just last month Cardi B revealed a huge back piece with multicolored butterflies that took over 60 hours to complete. What more proof could you need that the tattoo trend is here to stay?
Of course, in addition to just being pretty, butterflies can also be seen as a symbol for transformation. So if you've been playing with the idea of getting new ink with a powerful meaning, we rounded up some of our favorite butterfly art, ahead.