While nail polish is likely a luxury to anyone not living in District 1, Butter London is blessing us with a set of mini polishes priced at a steal of a deal at $38. Featuring six shades inspired by the movie, the Butter London x The Hunger Games set includes a variety of hues ranging from inky blackberry to blood-red to pastel orange. "Middle school me is dying for this collab," shares one reviewer (the choice of the word "dying," I can only assume, was a clever accident). "These books were such a great part of my childhood and I'm so excited for a new movie to bring me back. I've always been a nail junkie, so this is the perfect way to prep for the premiere — and so many good shades for such a good deal!"