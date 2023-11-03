I was barely out of high school when the first Hunger Games movie came out, but from the first chapter of the books, I immediately was drawn to the dystopian universe of Panem. (Also, Katniss Everdeen’s single power braid was my signature hairstyle at the time, but I won’t get into who wore it better.)
While I was a diehard fan of the books, I loved how the movie brought to life all the dazzling visual feasts of the Capitol (with Elizabeth Banks’ Effie Trinket serving lewk after lewk) and in brutally stark contrast, the muted bareness of Everdeen’s District 12. And while at the time, a makeup collab with CoverGirl helped bring that movie magic to my local drugstore, nail brand Butter London is blessing us — in the year 2023 — with a new beauty launch in honor of the upcoming prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, out November 17.
While nail polish is likely a luxury to anyone not living in District 1, Butter London is blessing us with a set of mini polishes priced at a steal of a deal at $38. Featuring six shades inspired by the movie, the Butter London x The Hunger Games set includes a variety of hues ranging from inky blackberry to blood-red to pastel orange. "Middle school me is dying for this collab," shares one reviewer (the choice of the word "dying," I can only assume, was a clever accident). "These books were such a great part of my childhood and I'm so excited for a new movie to bring me back. I've always been a nail junkie, so this is the perfect way to prep for the premiere — and so many good shades for such a good deal!"
As a longtime fan myself, I had to get my hands on a set ASAP. I own several bottles of Butter London's Patent Shine shades and love their long-wearing, quick-dry properties. I also love doing my own nail art and decided to use three shades in a graphic, geometric diagonal motif; for my base, I reached for English Lavender (a light purple) and applied two coats. After waiting for that to dry completely, I went in with two different accent colors — Bubbly Rose (a metallic rose gold) and Royal Emerald, a dark shimmery green — and freehanded a diagonal line across the nail. (You can also use a striping brush if you want more control.) After those had dried, I applied a top coat and dry drops to complete my mani. Et voilà: The perfect manicure for battling your enemies — without chipping a nail.
At $38, this is a very solid gift for anyone who's a fan of The Hunger Games, nail polish, or both. (And I don't know about you, but I can't remember ever using up an entire bottle of nail polish, so I tend to prefer minis for that reason.) For all those reasons, I wouldn't be surprised to see this kit sell out, so act fast if you want to emerge victorious. (And yes, may the odds be ever in your favor.)
