Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

No, there was never any real expectation. Neither of my parents went to college and we never talked about college in my house growing up. I dropped out of high school, got my GED, and did not go to college until later in life. I ended up having my daughter at the age of 15, which caused me to have to grow up pretty fast. The father was not in the picture, so I was on my own, with my parents' help. I went back to ninth grade after I had the baby, but school was no longer my focus at the time. I ended up getting into a program for young adults, which helped me get my GED and nurse's aide training. I did not go to college until 2014 when I decided to start attending online classes and I have been chipping away at that bachelor's degree now for over six years with three classes left to graduate.