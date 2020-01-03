6 p.m. — B. comes over to decorate some cut-out cookies I made yesterday and I pop the ricotta cookies in the oven. She ends up having to leave to go to a family dinner. C. and I decide to go ice skating at an outdoor ice rink we have downtown. It's kinda cold, but we manage to bundle up enough. On the way there, we notice we have barely eaten anything of substance all day, so we grab something small on the way there — a slice of pizza from our favorite place. We both get a slice of cheese, C. pays. After a frigid walk from our parking spot to the rink, we sign a liability waiver and are on our way. C. has his own skates, so we only have to pay admission and rent one pair of skates. We used to work with the girl working the counter, and apparently you get $1 off of admission and rental for being members of a local health insurance company, so we score $3 off. Yes! I pay. $13