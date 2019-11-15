I’m 27 & This Is How Much I Spent On A Trip To Budapest & Vienna With My Cousin

10:50 a.m. – Google Maps is really taking the piss as the pointer keeps moving in different directions and I can't quite decide how to get to the train station. I trust my instincts and just walk towards the nearest place that looks like it makes sense to walk towards. I end up walking for 10 minutes until I find the U3 train station but my fingers are so numb with cold. As soon as I walk into the warm train station, I get a headache but I tell myself this is for a good cause. The train comes in five minutes and I stop at the train station close to St. Stephen’s Cathedral. The cathedral is only a minute walk from the train station so I’m not bothered by the cold. At this point, I’m beginning to like it.