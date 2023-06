These $12 Acne Spot Treatments Cleared My Stubborn Clogged Pores

As an acne-haver for over a decade, I’m especially savvy when it comes to my skin-care routine, but when I’m dealing with an active breakout, a spot treatment is an obvious first line of defense. Not only is it powered by active breakout-fighting ingredients (you’ve probably heard of the big two, salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide ), but the genius of a spot treatment is that it targets the affected area only, ensuring the rest of your face isn’t dried out or irritated. Now, I’ve tried them all: pink, powdery formulas you leave on overnight, maximum-strength ones from the drugstore, and everything in between. But leave it to Bubble Skincare , the affordable beauty startup behind some of my other skin-clearing faves , to launch not one but two acne spot treatments that have helped me stay in the clear.