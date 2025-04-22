Bubble Hems Are Everywhere — And They’re Cuter Than Ever

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Bubble hems had their big fashion breakout moment in 2024, and this year, they're only getting bigger (literally and figuratively). What started with mini dresses and skirts has blown up into full-on mania, with the voluminous look now bubbling up in just about every category imaginable. We're talking bubble-hem tops, matching sets (skirts! pants!), and maybe the cutest twist yet: bubble shorts. (No surprise there — we did call pantaloons as a major spring 2025 fashion trend, and these sweet bloomers are right on cue.)
Just like at the start of last year’s resurgence, these puffy silhouettes aren’t just a fleeting trend — they’re sticking around because they’re fun, wearable, and surprisingly versatile. Whether you’re after crisp poplin minis, floaty printed midis, denim bloomers, or a vacation-ready two-piece set, there’s a bubble-hem moment waiting to round out your spring and summer wardrobe. Ahead, the very best ones to shop now.
Just like at the start of last year’s resurgence, these puffy silhouettes aren’t just a fleeting trend — they’re sticking around because they’re fun, wearable, and surprisingly versatile. Whether you’re after crisp poplin minis, floaty printed midis, denim bloomers, or a vacation-ready two-piece set, there’s a bubble-hem moment waiting to round out your spring and summer wardrobe. Ahead, the very best ones to shop now.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
From left to right: Alaïa, Khaite, LaQuan Smith
Bubble Hem Tops
The bubble hem gives spring and summer classics a twist, turning tanks, cropped blouses, and cotton and eyelet tops into standout pieces thanks to bold colors, sculptural silhouettes, and special detailing like peplums.
Bubble Hem Shorts
Shorts, but make them Victorian. This look is all about taking boudoir style into the daylight — whether it’s a lace-trimmed bloomer or a classic gingham print. The trick? Balance the sweetness with a longer trench, tall socks, and Mary-Jane flats to give the silhouette a more substantial, styled-up feel.
Bubble Hem Sets
Double the bubble, double the fun. Sets are always a dream for taking the guesswork out of getting dressed, and now bubble hems are giving the formula a playful upgrade. Think oversized button-downs with balloon shorts, cropped tanks with full skirts, and two-pieces ready for everything from OOO days to office hours.
Bubble Hem Mini Dresses
Bubble-hem mini dresses made their mark last year, and this season, the trend is leveling up with even bolder volume and new silhouettes. Whether a sleek mini, puff-sleeve frock, or smocked number, this season’s newest arrivals show just how versatile the look has become.
Bubble Hem Mini Skirts
The mini skirt is no stranger to a reinvention, and the bubble hem is its latest upgrade. Crisp pleats, ballooned denim, swingy A-lines — whatever your vibe, there’s a mini ready to add some literal bounce to your step.
Bubble Hem Midi Dresses
Bubble-hem midi dresses are leveling up with fresh twists, too — from ruffled strapless styles to bold patterns and punchy colors. Bright hues demand attention, while striped ruffles and delicate thin straps make these midis truly stand out.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Bubble Hem Midi Skirts
Last year’s bubble-hem midi skirts leaned crisp and classic in black and white — the perfect base for any wardrobe. This season, the trend is expanding: colorful cottons, bold prints, and breezy neutrals like khaki are bringing new life (and movement) to the silhouette.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT