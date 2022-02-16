Valentine’s Day may be over, leaving behind discounted chocolates and slowly wilting flowers. But there's one thing V-day brought that is going to stick around a lot longer. On Monday, February 14, Brooklinen flipped the script with a brand new release of seven limited-edition shades in its rave-reviewed towels, robes, and bathmats. Rather than reinvent the cult-favorite cozy wheel, Brooklinen dunked it in vibrant hues of sunshiny yellows, seafoam blues, cool caramels, and more for a limited time only — so nab it while you can (and score 15% off from now until February 23!).
It's not every day that we come across high-quality threads in such room-commanding pigments. In fact, we'd go as far as to say that the more bougie the bedding, the more boring the colors. But, according to Brooklinen's brand representatives, now is the perfect time to welcome exciting color stories into our homes and spark a midwinter refresh. Scroll on to read about what's at the end of Brooklinen's limited-edition rainbow and find out why my very own Goldenrod Super Plush Robe is officially the only thing I'll get ready in from here on out.
What's the real color story?
In total, Brooklinen debuted seven new, never-before-seen colorways and patterns on Monday — Goldenrod, Aqua Blue, Mossy Grey, Cool Blue, Caramel, Dark Caramel, Checkered, and Natural Stripe. For a limited amount of time, you can find the brand's 100% Turkish Cotton towels, robes, bath mats, and runners in these fancy hues in three different materials: Super Plush, Waffle, or Classic. Soon we'll be blessed with the same colors in Brooklinen's popular sheet sets and bedding, but those dates TBD. Ahead, we're giving you the full breakdown so you can nab the color that speaks to you.
Brooklinen's spa-ready bathrobes, both Super Plush and Waffle, have a garnered a total of 1,456 reviews and both flaunt a 4.8 out of 5-star rating. If lightweight, absorbent Turkish cotton is your vibe, then the stylish Waffle Robe (available in Aqua and Cool Blue) was born to adorn your shoulders.
You can find two of the limited-edition hues, Auqa Blue and Goldenrod, in my personal favorite Brooklinen loungewear of choice, the Super Plush Robe. When my amber robe arrived in the mail, I wondered if I accidentally ordered the sun. I don't have any scientific evidence, but the warm yellow color of this cozy-meets-durable cloak genuinely boosts my mood in the morning, while I'm doing my makeup, eating lunch, and pretty much any time it's wrapped around me. The fit and the fabric are super flexible — if I want to bundle up, the Super Plush weave is thick enough to swaddle my neck when tied tight, and when I heat up I just loosen the grip. Confession: I may or may not be wearing it right now.
Brooklinen offers its bath towels in the same Super Plush and Waffle weave as its robes in addition to its lighter Turkish Classic Towel. The Super Plush & Classic Towels are now available in Caramel, Aqua Blue, Goldenrod, and Mossy Grey; meanwhile, you'll find Waffle Towels in Dark Caramel, Aqua Blue, Cool Blue, and Goldenrod.
Brooklinen reviewer Carol C., applauds her "thick and soft" Super Plush Bath Towel bundle for feeling "well-made" and predicts that they will, "undoubtedly last [her] a long time." It's understandable seeing how these bath cloths are, per Brooklinen's on-site description, "extra thick for spa-like comfort." Another happy customer, Judith S., loves how the lightweight, wide grid Waffle Towels are "easy to hang," and she saw, "no noticeable wear in the four months since [she] purchased." And lastly, the Classic Towels are a tad thinner than plush but are fast-absorbing and perfect for everyday use — especially now that they come in four new limited edition colorways that we could stare at 24/7.
Finally, we can't forget the cozy, quick-drying bath mats. While they have yet to wrangle in any reviews, if they're anything like their Brooklinen brethren, they're sure to give your toes the warmest of all welcomes. These new runners and mats are the only offerings in this collection that differ from Brooklinen's OG styles: the Tufted Bath Rug and the simple Bath Mat. Both the Checkered Bath Mat and Runner — available in White and Cool Blue — are quick-drying and feature a cozy gridded texture. However, if you're in the market for a "seamless transition from the shower or bath," then the reversible Natural Stripe Ultra Mat is a real reliable guy.
