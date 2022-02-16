You can find two of the limited-edition hues, Auqa Blue and Goldenrod, in my personal favorite Brooklinen loungewear of choice, the Super Plush Robe. When my amber robe arrived in the mail, I wondered if I accidentally ordered the sun. I don't have any scientific evidence, but the warm yellow color of this cozy-meets-durable cloak genuinely boosts my mood in the morning, while I'm doing my makeup, eating lunch, and pretty much any time it's wrapped around me. The fit and the fabric are super flexible — if I want to bundle up, the Super Plush weave is thick enough to swaddle my neck when tied tight, and when I heat up I just loosen the grip. Confession: I may or may not be wearing it right now.