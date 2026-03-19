While for Sophie, discovery of their relationship threatens her livelihood and security, for Benedict the dangers are largely emotional rather than material. And even when he gestures toward defying convention, he never seriously considers surrendering the privileges that define his place in society. While he doesn’t want Sophie to be a maid, he still wants maids. He does not want economic precarity for the woman he loves because to some degree he sees her as an extension of himself. But he does want this insecurity for others because his way of life depends on it. As men of privilege are apt to do, he is not functioning from a mindset of equity but rather exceptionalism. And as a society, we operate similarly.