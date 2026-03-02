Yerin Ha & Luke Thompson Break Down The Bridgerton Bathtub Scene: “It Was So Slippery”

YH: Yeah, there is a difference! It's so nice. The fact that the costume department even thought about that and nailed the details, it just goes to show how much thought goes into everything, from the set to the costumes. It is just a recognition that we are different, and yet we can coexist. I didn't have to teach them that. They educated themselves, and then they came back with the ideas. Educating people can be tiring, so the fact that I didn't have to do that and they put all the work in just goes to show how professional and amazing they are.