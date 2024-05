Wear These Summer 2024 Trends If You’re A Bridgerton Fan

Dearest gentle reader, we know you’ve been canceling plans to watch (and re-watch) Bridgerton Season 3 on Netflix , and we cannot blame you. From the oh-so-loveable and cheeky characters to the steamy romances and, of course, the swoon-worthy Regency-era fashion , Bridgerton is hands down the series of the summer. While part one of Season 3 premiered on May 16 to a global frenzy, fans have to wait until June 13 to see through Penelope and Colin’s (AKA Polin’s) slow-burning relationship arc . But fear not, readers, because that leaves just enough time to start sweeping up Bridgerton-esque styles to wear throughout the summer.And luckily for us all, several summer 2024 fashion trends are Bridgerton-coded, from full skirts and coquette chokers to Featherington Family-approved citrus colors. Read on to shop summer trends that mimic the styles worn on the beloved series, as well as ones that we think characters like Penelope or Eloise would wear today.