Masali Baduza And Hannah Dodd Respond To Bridgerton’s Genderswap Critics: “Everyone’s Story Deserves To Be Told”

Baduza is aware of the splash her character has made, but tells Refinery29 she's "proud" to tell this queer story. "I understand that the Bridgerton book fans are very passionate about these characters, and I am too. I love Michaela so much, and I am just very proud to tell the story alongside Hannah," Baduza says. "I think everyone's story deserves to be told, and in Bridgerton, a lot of the characters are growing into themselves and learning new things about themselves," she adds. "I think that the show accepts that, I think it's important for everyone else to accept that too, and hopefully that can be reflected back into society."