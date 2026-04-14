Say “I Do” To These 5 Bridal Fashion Week Trends

Ornate headpieces have returned to the forefront of bridal styling with the netted birdcage veil appearing as this season’s accessory favorite. The ever-sophisticated vintage style, which marries the idea of a mini veil and a chic chapeau, has been elevated for the modern era and featured in the spring collections of Monique L’Huiller, Ines Di Santo, as well as contemporary bridal and ready-to-wear brand LEIN, in collaboration with milliner Gigi Burris. Whether pinned in the hair or attached to a miniature hat, the netted veil, which classically sweeps across the face, can be worn bare or adorned with everything from florals (as seen on the Di Santo runway) to sparkling crystals and pearls.