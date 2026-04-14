Say “I Do” To These 5 Bridal Fashion Week Trends
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It’s that time of year again. Yes, wedding season is officially upon us. And here in Manhattan, we’ve kicked off the festivities with New York Bridal Fashion Week — the epicenter of all things bridal. Every season, bridal designers from across the country and the globe gather in the Big Apple to showcase the latest collections while giving future brides and fashion industry insiders a first peek into the top trends of the season.
Last year, you couldn’t attend a wedding without seeing a bride in a drop-waist gown, airy neck scarves, or a draped corset top. And while whispers of chiffon neck scarves and drop-waist silhouettes are still present, this year, the Spring/Summer 2027 collections are all about refined drama and soft luxury statements with detailing like ornate lace, voluminous bubble hems, and added pizzazz with a bit of color.
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“Brides are craving pieces that feel special and considered, rather than minimal for the sake of being minimal,” says Giselle Valdez, CEO of New York’s Spina Bride salon. “There’s also a return to richness in fabrication— layered silk chiffon, textured fabrics, and dimensional appliqué that feels couture.”
This season’s brides are also turning to accessories, such as embellished headpieces and mini veils, to accentuate full wedding looks.
“Accessories are now becoming much more intentional and fashion-driven. We’re seeing brides start to treat them as part of the overall look rather than an afterthought,” Valdez adds.
Whether you’re a 2026 bride, newly engaged and looking towards the future, or on a mission to update your summer wardrobe with some bridal white-inspired ensembles, say “I do” to our curation of ready-to-wear looks inspired by these five bridal fashion week trends sure to define the spring 2027 season.
The New CBK Slip
There isn’t a bride who doesn’t have Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s iconic Narciso Rodriguez wedding dress on their bridal mood board. And with the recent success of FX’s Love Story, CBK’s minimalist style is more popular than ever before. And while refined maximalism and elevated drama are a clear theme of the spring 2027 bridal season, there will always be a timeless, effortless elegance to the simplicity of a classic slip dress. “Minimalism isn't going anywhere— if anything, we're seeing a cultural moment remind us just how powerful a perfectly restrained gown can be,” says Kyha Schott, founder and creative designer of Australian-based bridal brand KYHA. “But what's shifting is the expectation that simplicity alone is enough. Brides still want modernity and ease…it's less a departure from minimalism, and more an evolution of it.”
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Non-White and Pops of Color
Ahead of Bridal Fashion Week, Harris Reed’s Autumn/Winter 2026 show set the tone for colorful brides showcasing a runway of white lace gowns paired with bright blue, green, and pink veils. And as a bride who wore a custom blush gown down the aisle, I love a non-white bridal look. Branching out from the traditional bridal white, fan-favorite designers such as Monique L’Huiller and Galia Lahav celebrated color in their recent collections, showcasing gowns with crimson florals and lace, while KYHA’s Chroma collection featured fiery garments in blood orange hues. But if you want to depart from the classic shades of ivory and white with a more subtle color statement, you can’t go wrong with muted florals or soft pastels, including powder pink, blush, and baby blue — a dominant color for a selection of embellished suits and dresses in Tanner Fletcher’s romantic spring 2027 wedding collection.
Luxe Lace
Lace will always be a regal style for brides, thanks to iconic wedding dresses worn by real-life royalty, including Kate Middleton and Grace Kelly. But the love for lace has gone beyond the royal wedding statement sleeve. Brides who love lace as more than just an accent are now committed to the all-over lace look à la Millie Bobby Brown’s custom Galia Lahav creation for her 2024 wedding. Once preferred as elegant embroidery, lace is now a full garb. And this season, it was the fitted lace gown that took center stage with eye-catching, open-lace designs featured in the collections of Dana Harel, Sarah Seven, Katherine Tash, and Ukraine bridal brand Milla Nova.
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Vintage Birdcage Veils
Ornate headpieces have returned to the forefront of bridal styling with the netted birdcage veil appearing as this season’s accessory favorite. The ever-sophisticated vintage style, which marries the idea of a mini veil and a chic chapeau, has been elevated for the modern era and featured in the spring collections of Monique L’Huiller, Ines Di Santo, as well as contemporary bridal and ready-to-wear brand LEIN, in collaboration with milliner Gigi Burris. Whether pinned in the hair or attached to a miniature hat, the netted veil, which classically sweeps across the face, can be worn bare or adorned with everything from florals (as seen on the Di Santo runway) to sparkling crystals and pearls.
Bridal Bubble Hems
Believe it or not, bubble hems are still all the rage. The nostalgic early aughts style made its way from the ready-to-wear runways to the wedding aisles as a popular trend of 2025. And the spring 2027 bridal season is no different. “I've noticed a lot of puff skirts, puff sleeves, puff peplums, puff everything this season! The ‘80s are having a comeback,” says New York-based bridal stylist Maise-Kate Keane of the bubbled bridal week trend. From voluminous ballroom skirts—a staple in KYHA’s retro, 80s-inspired collection—to puffed-up minis seen in the collections of Danielle Frankel and Cult Gaia’s latest bridal drop, it appears the bouncy bubble hem is here to stay.
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