Searching for your next favorite pair of shoes? Well, you may just find them at Express courtesy of Brian Atwood.
The luxury shoe designer — whose eponymous brand with a penchant for sky-high silhouettes and glamorous designs earned him celebrity fans like Lady Gaga — has just been announced as the brand’s creative director of footwear. In this role, he will oversee designs for both women and men. To mark the announcement, on Tuesday, Express launched the “Brian Atwood for Express” collection; more styles will arrive on a monthly basis.
The debut drop includes styles like feathered heels, flower-adorned platform pumps, and slouchy boots, a major fall shoe trend. Each piece is made with longevity in mind, featuring materials that are made to last. “We were really focused on elevating the product and creating timeless shoes that people want to get resoled because they love them so much,” Atwood said in a press release. “We're going to give the customer something they haven't had yet."
Since debuting in 2001, Brian Atwood shoes have become known for craftsmanship and luxe details. Prior to this newest venture, Atwood has been honored with the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Swarovski Perry Ellis Award for Best Accessory Design and won the Footwear News Designer of the Year Award. More recently, he’s been working with his younger brother, Zak Rodriguez, on made-in-Italy shoe brand Il Fratellino, which launched last year.
The Express x Brian Atwood collection is available in stores and online today, with prices ranging from $68 to $298.
