Growing up, was breast cancer discussed within your family? Did you talk openly about your medical history?

Enma: “Breast cancer — and cancer in general — was never talked about in my family because it was something that was considered ‘shameful.’ They talked about smaller ailments, like fevers, but never cancer. I was the first one to get it and I didn’t want them to be like, ‘You have that?’ Plus, I wasn’t sure if it was my fault, and I didn’t want my mother to worry. (She worried about her kids a lot.) So, when I was first diagnosed, at age 23, I kept it to myself. And I went through everything — even treatment — by myself. I think cancer was a sort of stigma [in my community]. If it happened to you, especially if you were Catholic, you may have felt that it was punishment for having done something wrong.”