When you're in a relationship, you can't let them be the source of your validation. You have to remind yourself that you are that baddie. It's hot and rebellious and cool and romantic to solo travel. There’s so much world out there, so many people out there. You get to see new cultures, have new experiences — and you learn things about yourself. The worst thing you can do for your confidence is tell yourself that you need to hide because you don't have a guy. Going to a restaurant alone can be scary because you feel like everyone's looking — but nobody cares. And if they do, so what? It’s all about perspective. When people stare at me, I think, They must think I’m the hottest. I’m always in sequins and crazy outfits, and in France, people did stare, and rightfully so. I’m a lot to look at. But the major takeaway is to not let insecure thoughts prevent you from having the best trip of your life.