This R29-Reader-Favorite Office Chair Is On Sale Only For Prime Day

Amazon Prime's Big Deals Days are for those big purchases that you've been meaning to make but keep procrastinating on. We're talking expensive headphones, top-rated Kindles, and, of course, home office chairs. Especially, when they're rarely on sale like the R29-reader favorite chair brand Branch with its simple aesthetic, ergonomic design, and comfortable cushions — all made from recycled materials. If you've been waiting for the right moment to pull the trigger on a Branch chair, the Prime Big Deals Day is it. Through October 11, there's a rare 20% off discount.
Keep reading to see what makes these chairs so special (and worth the price for many, many reviewers). Plus, find more non-Branch chairs if you're interested in something more affordable. No matter your budget, we've got you covered.
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars — 89 reviews on Amazon
4.6 out of 5 stars — 894 reviews on Branch's website
Made with recycled materials, Branch's bestselling office chair offers light lumbar support and aesthetically pleasing colorway options. Reviewers praise its lightweight feel and easy construction, saying
"[It's] by the best chair I've ever had. It fits and feels perfect out of the box."
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars — 39 reviews
Featuring a durable aluminum base, a breathable mesh back, and a super-comfy foam cushion, the Branch Verve chair is the next level up from the Daily Chair for a reason — especially when you consider its bright and fun colorways.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars — 57 reviews
Looking for something less conventional and extremely unique? The Branch Saddle Chair is definitely the chair — or stool — for you.
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars — 655 reviews
I'm sure you've come across the TikTok-viral crisscross chair on your For You page, and have become as obsessed as we are. Of course, there are incredible dupes out there with amazing reviews that might just beat the sold-out original.
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars — 16,214 reviews
If you're in the market for a more simple (and affordable) office chair, it can't get better than the Amazon Basics mesh chair with a comfortable back, adjustable height, comfortable armrests, and more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently curated by our Most Wanted shopping team editors. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication.