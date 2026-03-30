Bozoma Saint John On Reinvention, Power, And Trusting Yourself
There’s a moment before the red carpet that no one really talks about. The pause before the flash. The breath before the room decides who you are.
At ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood, that moment lives inside the Luxe Lounge. It’s where preparation meets presence, and for this special live taping of Naked Beauty, presented by smartwater®, it became something deeper: a conversation about identity, power, and what it really means to evolve. Sitting with Brooke DeVard, Bozoma Saint John didn’t come to recap her résumé. She came to tell the truth.
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“Show me a peer who has the credentials I do. There are none.”
It’s a statement that lands exactly how it’s meant to. Not as arrogance, but as clarity. Because for Bozoma, the real tension isn’t whether she’s earned recognition. It’s that recognition rarely matches impact.
“Brand building is not you sitting back and letting other people give you recognition,” she explains. “That will never come.” Instead, she chooses to claim it.
That same conviction shows up in how she moves through spaces that weren’t built with her in mind. Being the only Black woman in the room, she admits, is “a very lonely place to be.” But shrinking has never been the answer. If anything, it’s pushed her to show up more fully, more visibly, more herself. And that mindset carries into every pivot. From the C-suite to Hollywood, each decision has been guided less by optics and more by instinct.
“It felt like the next turn,” she says of stepping into reality television, a move many questioned but ultimately expanded her reach in unexpected ways.
For Bozoma, reinvention isn’t a risk. It’s alignment.
“I believe that your intuition is your future self telling you it’s time to go.”
Back inside the Lounge, the energy is calm but intentional. Women are centering themselves before stepping into one of culture’s most visible stages. With smartwater® woven into the experience, the moment feels like what it is: a reset.
Because at Black Women In Hollywood, beauty isn’t just how she looks. It’s how she prepares.
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