Bozoma Saint John On Reinvention, Power, And Trusting Yourself

That same conviction shows up in how she moves through spaces that weren’t built with her in mind. Being the only Black woman in the room, she admits, is “a very lonely place to be.” But shrinking has never been the answer. If anything, it’s pushed her to show up more fully, more visibly, more herself. And that mindset carries into every pivot. From the C-suite to Hollywood, each decision has been guided less by optics and more by instinct.