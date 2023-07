genderless

Ever wish you could have your candle and drink it too? Boy Smells partnered up with Kin Euphorics to make it possible, with candles inspired by the non-alcoholic holistic drinks. Boy Smells, a genderful fragrance and candle brand, collabed with Kin Euphorics, a line of carbonated drinks that have the same vibe as your favorite cocktail but with ingredients that are actually good for you (and is co-founded by Bella Hadid !). The result is a collection that appeals to our taste, smell, and spirit. Think of it like a self-care routine in a box: The combo of the candle and non-alcohol beverage are meant to awaken specific emotions — whether it's soothing sleepiness or energized happiness. However you use it, both the candle and beverage are designed to make you feel good, whether you enjoy it separately or light up the candle before cracking open a can. And now for a limited time (until July 12), Refinery29 readers get to enjoy it for 25% off with our exclusive promo codeat checkout. Curious? Keep on scrolling to shop this unbelievable deal, whether you're brand new to both brands or you're a devoted follower.